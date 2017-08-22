Related Program: 
Radio Gallery

Radio Gallery: Erika Mock

By 5 hours ago

Local artist Erika Mock creates whimsical and colorful wearable art that inspires a freedom of expression in collectors. Made from recycled cloth like gently-used textiles and old clothes, her pieces include shawls, scarves, sleeves and other accessories. Although Mock travels and shares her work with audiences, collectors and customers across the midwest and beyond, her textile works can add color, warmth and delight to the long cold months in Duluth.  We are lucky she has her studio right here in our backyard.

Erika Mock has recently moved into a new Duluth studio in the Lincoln Park Craft District, the former home of artist Kristina Estell.  The two artists will host an open studio and everyone is invited this Thursday, August 24 from 5-9pm, at 12 N 21st Ave W in Duluth.  

Estell & Mock Open Studio event

Erika Mock Etsy

Kristina Estell

Tags: 
Open Studio
Art
Wearable art
Textile Art
Radio Gallery

Related Content

Radio Gallery: Tony Adams

By Jun 28, 2017
Anthony Adams

Radio Gallery: Bob Pokorney

By Sep 13, 2016
Bob Pokorney

Local Artist Bob Pokorney has a new show of his striking paintings opening this Friday at Prove Gallery in Duluth.  In Bob Pokorney: New Large Scale Paintings, his impressionistic style and landscape imagery endure but are livelier, brighter and include human constructs.  He joins us on Radio Gallery to talk about his latest work.  This opening reception is Friday, September 16, 7 - 10pm at Prove Collective Gallery at 21 N. Lake Ave in downtown Duluth.

New Large Scale Paintings opening

Radio Gallery: Yarnbombing

By Mar 2, 2016
Yarn Harbor

You may have heard of Yarnboming, a guerrilla art-form that includes dressing up the outside world with colorful knitted or crocheted pieces like signs with skirts or trees with sweaters.  This was the inspiration for the upcoming "Warm up the City" event put on by Yarn Harbor in Duluth.  At noon on Sunday March 13, knitters and other caring folks will spread across the city to spread the warmth of cozy knitted items - hanging hats, scarves and mittens outdoors for the taking - Each item’s tag reads: “I am not lost! I need a good home!

KUMD is the Official Radio Station of FEmn FEST on the weekend of September 15-17.

By cvavrina ago
FEmnFest

"Educating. Empowering. Inspiring."