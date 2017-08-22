Radio Gallery: Erika Mock

Local artist Erika Mock creates whimsical and colorful wearable art that inspires a freedom of expression in collectors. Made from recycled cloth like gently-used textiles and old clothes, her pieces include shawls, scarves, sleeves and other accessories. Although Mock travels and shares her work with audiences, collectors and customers across the midwest and beyond, her textile works can add color, warmth and delight to the long cold months in Duluth. We are lucky she has her studio right here in our backyard.

Erika Mock has recently moved into a new Duluth studio in the Lincoln Park Craft District, the former home of artist Kristina Estell. The two artists will host an open studio and everyone is invited this Thursday, August 24 from 5-9pm, at 12 N 21st Ave W in Duluth.

Estell & Mock Open Studio event

Erika Mock Etsy

Kristina Estell