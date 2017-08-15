Related Program: 
Radio Gallery

Radio Gallery: Emerging Artists

By 1 hour ago

Jerome Hill founder of The Jerome Foundation; grandson of famed railroad titan James Jerome Hill of St. Paul.
Credit Camargo Foundation

Open to all early-career artists in Minnesota, the deadline to apply for the 2018 Jerome Foundation Fellowships is Friday, September 15, 2017.  

Do you qualify as an emerging artist? This year the foundation has specifically addressed that question. Their website explanation includes phrases like: "significant potential,"  "some evidence of professional achievement," and "rigorous in their approach to creation and production." Kerry Morgan, director of the fellowships joins us to share details of this incredible opportunity and adds to our understanding and criteria for artists to determine if they, as a full time artists, fit the stage of emerging.  

Avaialable to Minnesota artists statewide, it has been many years since a Duluth artist has been chosen.  The fellowship provides artists $12,000, plus mentorship efforts, critical acclaim, publication and an exhibition. According to the foundation website, "The Jerome Foundation, created by artist and philanthropist Jerome Hill, seeks to contribute to a dynamic and evolving culture by supporting the creation, development, and production of new works by emerging artists." 

Jerome Foundation Fellowships for Emerging Artists

The Jerome Foundation

Who is Jerome Hill?

Tags: 
grant competition
Radio Gallery
Arts Program
McKnight Visual Artists Fellowship
Jerome Foundation
Emerging Artists

Related Content

Radio Gallery: Duluth Noir

By Aug 1, 2017
Chris Dunn

Check out "Duluth Noir," a new summer exhibit from local artist Chris Dunn of Rooster Tail Ink, on view at the Red Herring Lounge. Dunn has created a new body of work in his unique ink drawing style with a series evoking Duluth's urban landscape.  Dunn's work combines thick, lush lines with a quick and light hand, achieved through multiple renderings. Offering many versions of the each work rather than one final selection, sheds light on his process and perspectives.  

Radio Gallery: Minnesota State Arts Board

By Apr 6, 2016
MN State Arts Board

Have you considered applying for a grant for your next art project, event, effort or idea? On Friday April 15th, two program officers from the Minnesota State Arts Board will be at the Duluth Art Institute presenting 2 workshops.  At 12:00pm there is a general information session about their grant system along with a Q&A and 1:30-2:30pm is a special session dedicated to the Minnesota Percent for Art in Public Places program.  These workshops are free and open to all.

Radio Gallery: Plein Air Duluth

By Jul 12, 2017
Matt Kania

This week you may see folks around town creating art in public with easels set up in front of vistas of ever-changing light. "Plein Air Duluth: Paint du Nord" returns to the Twin Ports July 9-14, 2017.  

This is a live painting festival drawing artists from near and far to enjoy time on Lake Superior, painting alone and in groups.  By Friday, the work will be ready for showing with an opening reception at Blacklist Ales in downtown Duluth.  The celebration is from 5-7 p.m. on Friday July 14, with live music and prizes awarded by the festival juror Matt Kania.  Matt is a plein air painter and he joins us on Radio Gallery.


Radio Gallery: The Soap Factory

By Dec 20, 2016

The Soap Factory has been a leader in the Minneapolis arts scene since the mid 1990s, and they are not slowing down in their mission of supporting emerging and mid-career artists.  Often focused on supporting the endeavors of artists in the Twin Cities, they have long welcomed national and international artists.  They truly believe in supporting the arts, through tangible financial support.  Their 2017 call for artists,which includes Duluth artists, "Rethinking Public Spaces in Minnesota" is accepting proposals statewide through Feb 8.  The link to apply is listed below.