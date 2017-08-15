Radio Gallery: Emerging Artists

Open to all early-career artists in Minnesota, the deadline to apply for the 2018 Jerome Foundation Fellowships is Friday, September 15, 2017.

Do you qualify as an emerging artist? This year the foundation has specifically addressed that question. Their website explanation includes phrases like: "significant potential," "some evidence of professional achievement," and "rigorous in their approach to creation and production." Kerry Morgan, director of the fellowships joins us to share details of this incredible opportunity and adds to our understanding and criteria for artists to determine if they, as a full time artists, fit the stage of emerging.

Avaialable to Minnesota artists statewide, it has been many years since a Duluth artist has been chosen. The fellowship provides artists $12,000, plus mentorship efforts, critical acclaim, publication and an exhibition. According to the foundation website, "The Jerome Foundation, created by artist and philanthropist Jerome Hill, seeks to contribute to a dynamic and evolving culture by supporting the creation, development, and production of new works by emerging artists."

Jerome Foundation Fellowships for Emerging Artists

The Jerome Foundation

Who is Jerome Hill?