Related Program: 
Radio Gallery

Radio Gallery: Duluth Pottery & Tile

By 48 minutes ago

The work of Karin Kraemer and Pat Joyelle at Zeitgesit Arts Cafe
Credit zeitgeistarts.com

Karin Kraemer who recently celebrated the opening of her new Lincoln Park location is showing her work at Zeitgeist Arts Café alongside colleague and tile maker Pat Joyelle. Kraemer paints in the Majolica tradition making for colorful and vibrant paintings and patterns often inspired by the natural world. The two have collaborated on the Duluth Grill Coffee mugs and Joyelle brings her painting to life on colorful tiles as well.

Duluth Pottery, Superior Division has lived in the Old trade and Commerce Building in Superior along with the Spirit Room and The Red Mug Coffee House and Gallery for many years and is just settling into Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood at 1924 W. Superior Street.

With a new show up in Duluth, we revisit my conversation with Kraemer from this fall. You can see the ceramic works of Karin Kraemer and Pat Joyelle of Duluth Pottery and Tile at Zeitgeist Arts Café.

Zeitgeist Arts Cafe

Duluth Pottery and Tile

Tags: 
Duluth Pottery
Ceramics
Zeitgeist Arts Cafe
Tile

Related Content

Radio Gallery: Mn Artists

By Nov 7, 2017
Mn Artists

If you are a Minnesota artist you have likely heard of mnartists.org, a long running local arts project of the Walker Arts Center. Mn Artists is an online community that spills over into the gallery. With the goal for artists to reach larger and more distant audiences, the online community not only offers web space to artists to share their work and profile, but works to connect artists, to inspire collaboration and to propel local art into the regional and national scene.

Radio Gallery: Tischer Gallery

By Nov 14, 2017
Ryan Tischer Photography

"Take a piece of the North Shore home" is the tagline for the newest downtown art gallery Tischer Photographic Gallery.  Ryan Tischer is a local photographer whose stunning landscape photography is in a league of its own. With a full art fair schedule and time spent shooting in the wilderness of Minnesota and beyond, it is exciting that Tischer is setting up shop in downtown Duluth. 

Radio Gallery: Faith King

By Nov 1, 2017
Patricia Canelake & Duluth Art Institute

Words can open up new ways of seeing, changing our ideas, creating new views. How many times has the posted writing at an exhibition revealed hidden layers and meanings?

This month there is a new show at the Duluth Art Institute combining poetry and art; not meant to explain but rather to compliment, amplify or share in the experience.  Faith King is a local writer and artist who has written Ekphrastic Poetry, an imaginitive artistic response to the visual, here in response to paintings, prints and drawings of local artists and some of her own work.  

Art Week: ceramicist Ray Shelerud (back after nearly 32 years)

By Jun 21, 2017
Ray Shelerud

Ceramicist Ray Shelerud on the "grand passion" of his life ... and where people really are when they call in sick from work. (Hint: check the area clay studios.)