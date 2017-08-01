Related Program: 
Radio Gallery: Duluth Noir

Check out "Duluth Noir," a new summer exhibit from local artist Chris Dunn of Rooster Tail Ink, on view at the Red Herring Lounge. Dunn has created a new body of work in his unique ink drawing style with a series evoking Duluth's urban landscape.  Dunn's work combines thick, lush lines with a quick and light hand, achived through mutliple renderings. Offering many versions of the each work rather than one final selection, sheds light on his process and persepctives.  

Lisen for more about Chis Dunn's technique and inspiration for "Duluth Noir"

The Red Herring Lounge is located at 208 E 1st Street, Duluth, MN.

Rooster Tail Ink

Duluth Noir Opening 

Radio Gallery: Dean Peterson

By Jul 26, 2017

Along with many short films and animations playing this weekend at the Free Range Film Festival, Minneapolis native Dean Peterson brings his second feature length film, "What Children Do," a dark comedy tale of two estranged sisters.  We are joined this week by writer and director, Dean Peterson who will be at the Free Range Film Festival for a post-show Q & A.

Radio Gallery 1-9-2013: Ken Marunowski

By Jan 7, 2013
Kenneth Marunowski

This week Radio Gallery features one of UMD's own faculty: Dr. Kenneth Marunowksi. Although this renaissance man teaches in the Writing Studies department, he is also an amazing drawer/painter. Marunowski talks with Radio Gallery about his current exhibit at Beaner's Central coffeehouse.

By Maija Jenson and Cloey Walsh

Radio Gallery 1-9-2013: Ken Marunowski

5/7 Radio Gallery: Emily Lyman

By May 6, 2014

This week former Duluthian Emily Lyman joins Radio Gallery to talk about her first solo show up at The Duluth Art Institute through August.

5/7 Radio Gallery: Emily Lyman

6/23 Art Week: drawing master Kelly Beaster

By Jun 23, 2015

Kelly Beaster is making her first appearance at the Park Point Art Fair this year.   She talks about her unconventional approach to drawing (ball point pen!) and how she knows when a work is finished.   You can read about Kelly Beaster and see more of her work here: