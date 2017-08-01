Radio Gallery: Duluth Noir

Check out "Duluth Noir," a new summer exhibit from local artist Chris Dunn of Rooster Tail Ink, on view at the Red Herring Lounge. Dunn has created a new body of work in his unique ink drawing style with a series evoking Duluth's urban landscape. Dunn's work combines thick, lush lines with a quick and light hand, achived through mutliple renderings. Offering many versions of the each work rather than one final selection, sheds light on his process and persepctives.

Lisen for more about Chis Dunn's technique and inspiration for "Duluth Noir"

The Red Herring Lounge is located at 208 E 1st Street, Duluth, MN.

Rooster Tail Ink

Duluth Noir Opening