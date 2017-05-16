Related Program: 
Radio Gallery: Duluth Dylan Fest Art Show

Print and T-shirt design
Credit Kristi Abbott

With Bob Dylan being an avid artist, it's nice to see the week long celebration of the man and his music, Duluth Dylan Fest, will also include an art exhibit. Dylan has been painting and welding metal sculpture for much of his adult life and his work  shares a slice of the many places in the world his career has taken him. 

Here in Duluth local arts writer and artist Ed Newman has graciously organized the Dylan Fest Art Show with submissions by artists near and far.  Expect the love of Dylan to shine through in paintings t-shirts, prints and more. Duluth Dylan Fest runs Saturday May 20 - Sunday May 28 with the art opening happening at Zeitgeist Arts Atrium on Monday May 22 from 5-7pm. 

There is also a memorabilia exhibit drawn from the extensive collection of Bill Pagel on display at Karpeles Manuscript Library, up through June 30.  Both exhibits are free and open to all. 

