Radio Gallery: Dean Peterson

Sisters in the Dean Peterson film "What Children Do"

Along with many short films and animations playing this weekend at the Free Range Film Festival, Minneapolis native Dean Peterson brings his second feature length film, "What Children Do," a dark comedy tale of two estranged sisters.  We are joined this week by writer and director, Dean Peterson who will be at the Free Range Film Festival for a post-show Q & A.

The barn doors swing open for the Annual Free Range Film Festival on Friday, July 28, at 7 p.m. for two days of films in Wrenshall, MN.  Films show Friday Night 7-11 p.m. and two sets of films on Saturday running 2-5:30 p.m. and 7-11pm.  What Children Do (87 min) wraps the festival in the 9:30 slot on Saturday night. 

Find a detailed schedule for the The Free Range Film Festival here. 

Map: 909 County Road 4,  Wrenshall, MN 55797

Feature Film: "What Children Do"

Dean Peterson

John Aker

