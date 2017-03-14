Radio Gallery: Building Bridges

Related Program: 
"American Dreams in China" at Zinema 2, Wednesday, March 22 at 7 pm

This Sunday the international film festival "Building Bridges" kicks off at Zinema 2 in Duluth and it's free.  Hosted by the UMD department of Foreign Languages and Literature, the festival opens with classics like "The Cranes are Flying" about World War II and wraps up the week contemporary films like "American Dreams in China" from 2013. At a time when global understanding is critical, this festival seeks to build bridges between cultures with films from Russia, Latin America, India etc.  The cultural exchange through art and film is a great conversation starter so films will be followed with open conversations in the Zeitgeist atrium.

This international film festival happens from Sunday March 19 to Thursday March 23 with films every night at 7 plus an opening matinee kicking the festival off Sunday at 4:30 pm.

Building Bridges Film Festival

