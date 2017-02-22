Radio Gallery: Art Films

Although the consumption of art is a personal experience, talking about it with others really adds the flavor. This spring the DAI Art Film Series returns to Zinema 2 with post film discussions in collaboration with the Duluth Art Institute and art professionals from the region.

Each Saturday morning through April Zinema 2, Duluth's independent movie theater, hosts a $5 dollar film at 10am, followed by a facilitated discussion. This years line-up includes some forward thinking and boundary pushing artists serving up some potentially lively discussions.

This week on Radio Gallery we welcome discussant Jamie Ratliff, Assistant Professor of Art History at UMD.

The 2017 DAI Art Film Series schedule with film and discussion facilitator:

Feb. 25 Frida - Dr. Jamie Ratliff, Assistant Professor of Art History

March 4 Pollock - Dr. Nathan Carroll, Associate Professor of Theatre and Art

March 11 Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus - Wanda Pearcy, Assistant Professor of Art & Design

March 18 Through a Lens Darkly: Black Photographers and the Emergence of a People

March 25 Downtown 81

April 1 American Splendor - David Beard, Associate Professor of Rhetoric

April 8 Exit Through the Gift Shop - Taylor Kline of the Prøve Collective

April 15 Pussy Riot: The Movement - Dr. Jamie Ratliff, Assistant Professor of Art History

