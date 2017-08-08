Radio Gallery: Art Festival at Brighton Beach

The 4th Annual Art Festival at Brighton Beach happens all day Saturday, August 9, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. More than 40 local and regional artists will sharing their work on the beautiful shores of Lake Superior. Once the weekend of Glensheen's Festival of Fine art and Craft, local artists, vendors, art lovers and tourists now can gather, shop and enjoy the art and the scenery just north at Brighton Beach. Local participants include Husby Pottery, fiber arts from Patty Salo-Downs, the photography of Ryan Tischer, plus jewelry, paintings, wood carving and so much more. We spoke with artist and one of the festival's organizers, Rosemary Guttormsson.
Lake Superior Art Festival at Brighton Beach