Radio Gallery: Art for Earth Day

Planet Marbels
Credit Lake Superior Art Glass

People around the world will be celebrating the 47th Earth Day on April 22, 2017 and here in Duluth this mantel is shared through the arts.  The Annual Art for Earth Day Gallery Hop is a self guided tour through local galleries where you can meet local artists, take classes, watch demonstrations and buy art.

The largest venue events include music, food and art for the whole family at the Tweed and Open Studios with UMD Art & Design, The Duluth Art institute, The 315 Gallery at Washington Studios Artists Cooperative and the Armory Fire Arts Center.  Here is full list of participating galleries

Joining us to talk about the event is Lake Superior Art Glass owner and glass artist Dan Neff. Check out the links for a full day of art fun. Plan ahead and enjoy a green day of art in Duluth.

Lake Superior Art Glass

Hot Shop Planet Earth Class

Art for Earth Day Gallery Hop

Gallery Hop on facebook

Earth Day 2017

315 Gallery events

Art for Earth Day
Radio Gallery
Art Studios
Glass Art

