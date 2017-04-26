Radio Gallery: Ancillary Arts Night

2016 KUMD photographer Max McGruder captures Mary Bue & the Holy Bones at The Sports Garden
Credit Max McGruder

Ancillary Arts Night is just around the corner!  With the Duluth Homegrown Music Festival kicking off Sunday, April 30th, day 2, dubbed arts night, mixes arts and music with a line-up that feeds the need to talk, talk, and talk some more about Homegrown, the memories of last year, new songs or bands and plans for the week ahead. The annual photo exhibit is curated from images submitted by both festival going photographers and photo snapping festival-goers offering the best wormhole to last years homegrown.

Monday events include a juried photo show, opening reception at the Red Herring Lounge, a poetry showcase at Sacred Heart Music Center and of course the Homegrown Music Video Festival at Zinema 2. The random pairing of filmmakers with local band songs always makes for some creative and unusual creations.  

5pm Opening reception for Homegrown Photo Show

6pm Homegrown Music Video Festival

7:30pm Homegrown Poetry Showcase

Don't think Monday is just arts, the music line-up includes Maddy Sitter, Teague Alexy Band, Gold Star Junkies, Lesser Planets, Woodblind and more.

