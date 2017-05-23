Radio Gallery: Academy of Fine Art

Brock Larson

Last year the Tweed held an incredible exhibit of paintings by Jeffrey T. Larson and this week marks a year of students attending the new Great Lakes Academy of Fine Art in Observation Hill founded by Larson.  A classically trained painter, Larson and his son Brock renovated the Old St. Peter's Church at 810 W. 3rd Street in Duluth into a fine arts academy; and along with their current students, are putting together their first public show. 

The First Annual Student/Instructor Exhibition opens at the Great Lakes Academy of Fine Art on Friday, May 26 with a reception from 5-9pm plus gallery hours; Saturday May 27, 1-8pm and Sunday, 1- 5pm.

Instructor and founder Jeffrey T Larson joins us this week on Radio Gallery.

The First Annual Student/Instructor Exhibition

Great Lakes Academy of Fine Art

Jeffrey T. Larson

Oil Painting
Student Exhibition

Opening Tuesday March 28th is a show of ceramic sculpture from artist Erica Kachinske in a show "called "Innermost,  about queer people and the space they take up."