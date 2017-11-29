Providing Earned Sick and Safe Time for Duluth Workers

A flurry of sick leave and minimum wage laws took effect in 2017, including in Minnesota: St Paul and Minneapolis both passed sick leave laws that went into force on July 1, 2017. Duluth may be the next city to follow suit. Over the past year, the Duluth City Council has convened an Earned Sick and Safe Time Task Force to study public views on sick leave laws and to collect input from residents and businesses alike.
We speak with Shawnu Ksicisnki, the Duluth Program Manager for TakeAction MN about the benefits and challenges of providing this important safety net for 46% of Duluth's workforce.