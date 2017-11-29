Providing Earned Sick and Safe Time for Duluth Workers

No one wants the sneezing, sniffling, stuffy-headed co-worker spreading their germs in the workplace.

No one wants a kid missing school to take care of a younger sibling who's sick.

And it's horrifying to think someone would have to choose between making a mortgage or rent payment and leaving a situation of domestic violence.

But adding paid sick and safe time leave is expensive, complex, and there's no one-size-fits-all plan.

So Duluth's Earned Safe and Sick Time Task Force is trying to come up with options tailored for Duluth.