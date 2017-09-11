Primary Election Day in Duluth

We speak with Ellen Wiss, a member of the Voter Service Committee of the League of Women Voters in Duluth, who shares important information about tomorrow's primary election in Duluth, including who can vote, what seats are on the ballot, and when the polls open and close. She stresses the importance of voting tomorrow; previous primary elections have drawn as little as 10% of eligible Duluth voters, thus handing the decisions of who is on the general ballot in November to quite a small number of persons.