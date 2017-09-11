Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Primary Election Day in Duluth

By 6 minutes ago

Credit © lettawren [modified, via Flickr]

We speak with Ellen Wiss, a member of the Voter Service Committee of the League of Women Voters in Duluth, who shares important information about tomorrow's primary election in Duluth, including who can vote, what seats are on the ballot, and when the polls open and close.  She stresses the importance of voting tomorrow; previous primary elections have drawn as little as 10% of eligible Duluth voters, thus handing the decisions of who is on the general ballot in November to quite a small number of persons.

League of Women Voters
election
Duluth City Council
Duluth School District
Ellen Wiss
Northland Morning Interviews

