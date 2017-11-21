Parking - downtown and at UMD - there's an app for that

Scrounging around your car for quarters.

Leaping up from class or a meeting and running out to plug the meter before it expires.

That sinking feeling when you spot the brightly-colored little envelope tucked under your windshield wiper.

No more, Duluthians.

It still costs to park, of course, in Duluth and on the UMD campus, but now you can download an app that will let you find parking, feed the meter,

let you know when your meter is going to run out and even throw in some virtual quarters if you're running late, all from the comfort and convenience of your very own phone.