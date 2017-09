The riskiest thing we do as Americans, for the most part, is get in our cars and drive.

After that, every five days in Minnesota, someone gets hurt on the job.

So one of the messages from today's Northern Regional Safety Day is to take 45 minutes a day to think about safety: take half an hour while you're behind the wheel, and 15 minutes on and off while you're at work to take care of yourself and the people around you.