Ojibwe Stories: Larry Smallwood (Amik)

KUMD is saddened by the passing of Larry Smallwood [Amik], a longtime contributor to our program Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa.  We send our thoughts and condolences to his family, and to the many people in the community who benefited from his wisdom and guidance.  Amik grew up in Aazhoomoog, the Lake Lena District of Mille Lacs, and served as the director of language and culture for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.  He also taught Ojibwe language at many institutions, including UMD.

In February, Amik sat with program host Erik Redix to record what turned out to be his final session for Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa.  Among other topics, Amik discussed this year's odd maple sugaring season, and the years he lived in Los Angeles during the Indian Relocation Program.  KUMD will air this conversation on Monday, April 17 at 6 p.m.

9/16 Ojibwe Stories - Gaganoonididaa: Naming Ceremonies

What's in a name? On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa, Larry Amik Smallwood talks about the importance of naming in Ojibwe culture, and also explores the significance of dreaming. Joining the conversation is Brian McInnes of Eni-gikendaasoyang - the Center for Indigenous Knowledge and Language Revitalization at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

9/16 Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - Naming

12/16 Ojibwe Stories - Gaganoonididaa: Ojibwe Family Life

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa, Larry Amik Smallwood talks with host Erik Redix and Brian McInnes about traditions and changes in Ojibwe Family Life.

12/16 Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - Ojibwe Family Life

1/20 Ojibwe Stories - Gaganoonididaa: Clans, Feathers, and Pow Wows

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa, Larry Amik Smallwood talks with host Erik Redix and Brian McInnes about Ojibwe clans in the region, feathers, and provides some thoughts on pow wow customs.

1/20 Ojibwe Stories - Gaganoonididaa: Clans, Feathers, and Pow Wows

6/17 Ojibwe Stories - Gaganoonididaa: Gifts

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa this month features Larry Amik Smallwood, a language instructor at the University of Minnesota Duluth, who (in both Ojibwe and English) talks about "gifts" -- special skills that people have and offer to the community, such as healing, medicines, naming, craftsmanship, hunting, and singing.

6/17 Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - Gifts