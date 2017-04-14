Ojibwe Stories: Larry Smallwood (Amik)

KUMD is saddened by the passing of Larry Smallwood [Amik], a longtime contributor to our program Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa. We send our thoughts and condolences to his family, and to the many people in the community who benefited from his wisdom and guidance. Amik grew up in Aazhoomoog, the Lake Lena District of Mille Lacs, and served as the director of language and culture for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. He also taught Ojibwe language at many institutions, including UMD.

In February, Amik sat with program host Erik Redix to record what turned out to be his final session for Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa. Among other topics, Amik discussed this year's odd maple sugaring season, and the years he lived in Los Angeles during the Indian Relocation Program. KUMD will air this conversation on Monday, April 17 at 6 p.m.