Ojibwe Stories

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - The Three Camps of Ojibwe Culture (Part 2 of 2)

By 1 hour ago

Lake Mille Lacs Sand
Credit David Berger [via Flickr]

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we listen to Obizaan  [Lee  Staples], a spiritual advisor for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and Chato Gonzalez, Obizaan's apprentice and translator.  In this two-episode series, Obizaan talks about what he calls the three different "camps" in Ojibwe culture: the "traditional" camp, the "lost spirit" camp, and the "hang around the fort" camp.

In this second  episode (of two), they continue discussing the differences between the three camps, in particular the "lost spirit" camp, and the "hang around the fort" camp.

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa is produced by KUMD and the Department of American Indian Studies at UMD, with funding provided in part by the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, and by The Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Ojibwe Stories
Lee Staples
Obizaan
Chato Gonzalez
Mille Lacs band of Ojibwe
Anishinaabe

