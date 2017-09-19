Related Program: 
Ojibwe Stories

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - The Three Camps of Ojibwe Culture (Part 1 of 2)

By 1 hour ago

Lake Mille Lacs Sand
Credit David Berger [via Flickr]

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we listen to Obizaan  [Lee  Staples], a spiritual advisor for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and Chato Gonzalez, Obizaan's apprentice and translator.  In this two-episode series, Obizaan talks about what he calls the three different "camps" in Ojibwe culture: the "traditional" camp, the "lost spirit" camp, and the "hang around the fort" camp. 

In this first episode (of two), they describe the differences between the three camps and then discuss the "traditional" camp in greater detail.  In next episode, they will go into greater detail about the "lost spirit" camp, and the "hang around the fort" camp.  

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa is produced by KUMD and the Department of American Indian Studies at UMD, with funding provided in part by the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, and by The Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Tags: 
Ojibwe Stories
Lee Staples
Obizaan
Chato Gonzalez
Mille Lacs band of Ojibwe
Anishinaabe

Related Content

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - Resisting Change

By Sep 6, 2017
© Robert Pearl Photography. All rights reserved.

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we listen to Obizaan  [Lee  Staples], a spiritual advisor for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and Chato Gonzalez, Obizaan's apprentice and translator.  They talk about the influence of European Americans that – intentional or otherwise – caused cultural changes to the Anishinaabe way of life.

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - Respect for Our Bodies and Our Differences

By Jun 20, 2017

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we listen to Obizaan [Lee  Staples], a spiritual advisor for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.  He talks about the value that Anishinaabe culture places on respecting the wholeness of the human body when considering things such as blood donations and transfusions, organ donation, body piercing, vasectomies, tattoos, amputations and surgical alterations.  He also stresses the importance of respecting each other's differences, to not tease or bully those with different identities or lifestyles.

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - Remembering Amik

By May 24, 2017
Doug Kerr [via Flickr]

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we have conversation with Obizaan  [Lee  Staples], a spiritual advisor for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and Chato Gonzalez, Obizaan's apprentice and translator.  Obizaan talks about the passing of Mille Lacs elder and longtime Ojibwe Stories contributor Larry Amik Smallwood.  Obizaan conducted Amik's funeral in April, and he discusses teachings about our journey to the spirit world.  Obizaan also discusses growing up with Amik in the Aazhomog community.