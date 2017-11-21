Related Program: 
Ojibwe Stories

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - Serving in WWII

By 1 hour ago

Aboard an LST Bound for Korea [October 1945]
Credit Don O'Brien [via Flickr]

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we talk with Richard Smith, an elder of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, who talks about his experiences serving in the United States Navy in World War II, and his service in the U.S. Army following that. 

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa is produced by KUMD and the Department of American Indian Studies at UMD, with funding provided in part by the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, and by The Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Tags: 
Ojibwe Stories
Richard Smith
Lac Courte Oreilles
LCO
World War II
U.S. Navy
U.S. Army

Related Content

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - The Three Camps of Ojibwe Culture (Part 2 of 2)

By Oct 17, 2017
David Berger [via Flickr]

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we listen to Obizaan  [Lee  Staples], a spiritual advisor for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and Chato Gonzalez, Obizaan's apprentice and translator. 

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - The Three Camps of Ojibwe Culture (Part 1 of 2)

By Sep 19, 2017
David Berger [via Flickr]

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we listen to Obizaan  [Lee  Staples], a spiritual advisor for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and Chato Gonzalez, Obizaan's apprentice and translator.  In this two-episode series, Obizaan talks about what he calls the three different "camps" in Ojibwe culture: the "traditional" camp, the "lost spirit" camp, and the "hang around the fort" camp. 

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - Resisting Change

By Sep 6, 2017
© Robert Pearl Photography. All rights reserved.

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we listen to Obizaan  [Lee  Staples], a spiritual advisor for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and Chato Gonzalez, Obizaan's apprentice and translator.  They talk about the influence of European Americans that – intentional or otherwise – caused cultural changes to the Anishinaabe way of life.