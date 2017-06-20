Related Programs: 
Ojibwe Stories
Local and National Talk

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - Respect for Our Bodies and Our Differences

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we listen to Obizaan [Lee  Staples], a spiritual advisor for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.  He talks about the value that Anishinaabe culture places on respecting the wholeness of the human body when considering things such as blood donations and transfusions, organ donation, body piercing, vasectomies, tattoos, amputations and surgical alterations.  He also stresses the importance of respecting each other's differences, to not tease or bully those with different identities or lifestyles.

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa is produced by KUMD and the Department of American Indian Studies at UMD, with funding provided in part by the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, and by The Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

