Ojibwe Stories

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - Resisting Change

Credit © Robert Pearl Photography. All rights reserved.

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we listen to Obizaan  [Lee  Staples], a spiritual advisor for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and Chato Gonzalez, Obizaan's apprentice and translator.  They talk about the influence of European Americans that – intentional or otherwise – caused cultural changes to the Anishinaabe way of life.

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa is produced by KUMD and the Department of American Indian Studies at UMD, with funding provided in part by the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, and by The Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

