Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - Resisting Change

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we listen to Obizaan [Lee Staples], a spiritual advisor for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and Chato Gonzalez, Obizaan's apprentice and translator. They talk about the influence of European Americans that – intentional or otherwise – caused cultural changes to the Anishinaabe way of life.

