Related Programs: 
Ojibwe Stories
Local and National Talk

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - Remembering Amik

By 17 minutes ago

Lake Mille Lacs
Credit Doug Kerr [via Flickr]

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we have conversation with Obizaan  [Lee  Staples], a spiritual advisor for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and Chato Gonzalez, Obizaan's apprentice and translator.  Obizaan talks about the passing of Mille Lacs elder and longtime Ojibwe Stories contributor Larry Amik Smallwood.  Obizaan conducted Amik's funeral in April, and he discusses teachings about our journey to the spirit world.  Obizaan also discusses growing up with Amik in the Aazhomog community.

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa is produced by KUMD and the Department of American Indian Studies at UMD, with funding provided in part by the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, and by The Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Tags: 
Ojibwe Stories
Lee Staples
Obizaan
Chato Gonzalez
Larry Amik Smallwood
Funeral

Related Content

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - Larry Smallwood (Amik)

By Apr 14, 2017

KUMD is saddened by the passing of Larry Smallwood [Amik], a longtime contributor to our program Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa.  We send our thoughts and condolences to his family, and to the many people in the community who benefited from his wisdom and guidance.  Amik grew up in Aazhoomoog, the Lake Lena District of Mille Lacs, and served as the director of language and culture for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.  He also taught Ojibwe language at many institutions, including UMD.

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - Letting Go of Negativity

By Mar 1, 2017
Tamara Smith, USFWS [via Flickr]

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we have conversation with Obizaan  [Lee  Staples], a spiritual advisor for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and Chato Gonzalez, Obizaan's apprentice and translator.  They talk with us today about healthy tribal organizations & leadership.

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa is produced by KUMD and the Department of American Indian Studies at UMD, with funding provided in part by the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, and by The Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - Healing by Honoring Traditions

By Mar 23, 2017
US Army Corps of Engineers [via Flickr]

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we continue our conversation with Obizaan  [Lee  Staples], a spiritual advisor for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and Chato Gonzalez, Obizaan's apprentice and translator.  They talk with us today about healing the Anishinaabe community by honoring and returning to traditional ways.

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa is produced by KUMD and the Department of American Indian Studies at UMD, with funding provided in part by the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, and by The Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.