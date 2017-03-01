Related Programs: 
Ojibwe Stories
Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - Letting Go of Negativity

Credit Tamara Smith, USFWS [via Flickr]

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we have conversation with Obizaan  [Lee  Staples], a spiritual advisor for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and Chato Gonzalez, Obizaan's apprentice and translator.  They talk with us today about healthy tribal organizations & leadership.

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa is produced by KUMD and the Department of American Indian Studies at UMD, with funding provided in part by the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, and by The Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

