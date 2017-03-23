Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - Healing by Honoring Traditions

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we continue our conversation with Obizaan [Lee Staples], a spiritual advisor for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and Chato Gonzalez, Obizaan's apprentice and translator. They talk with us today about healing the Anishinaabe community by honoring and returning to traditional ways.

