Ojibwe Stories
Local and National Talk

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - Healing by Honoring Traditions

Wild rice harvest on Mud Lake
Credit US Army Corps of Engineers [via Flickr]

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we continue our conversation with Obizaan  [Lee  Staples], a spiritual advisor for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and Chato Gonzalez, Obizaan's apprentice and translator.  They talk with us today about healing the Anishinaabe community by honoring and returning to traditional ways.

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa is produced by KUMD and the Department of American Indian Studies at UMD, with funding provided in part by the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, and by The Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - Letting Go of Negativity

By Mar 1, 2017
Tamara Smith, USFWS [via Flickr]

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we have conversation with Obizaan  [Lee  Staples], a spiritual advisor for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and Chato Gonzalez, Obizaan's apprentice and translator.  They talk with us today about healthy tribal organizations & leadership.

3/16 Ojibwe Stories - Gaganoonididaa: Learning Anishinaabe Ways

By Mar 17, 2015
(c) Robert Pearl Photography. All rights reserved.

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa, Brian McInnes talks with Obizaan [Lee Staples], a spiritual advisor for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and Chato Gonzalez about their apprenticeship model of passing on language and traditional ways, and the vital importance of preserving that knowledge for future generations.

2/16 Ojibwe Stories - Gaganoonididaa: Cross-Cultural Understanding

Image from ojibwe.lib.umn.edu , an online Ojibwe People's Dictionary.

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa, Brian McInnes talks with Obizaan [Lee Staples], a spiritual advisor for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and Chato Gonzalez about ceremonial traditions - including funerals - and striving for better cross-cultural cooperation and understanding.

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - "The World Needs a Spiritual Way of Living."

By Dec 2, 2016
Courtney Celley/USFWS.

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we have a conversation with Dennis Jones about the 

Ojibwe language, naming ceremonies, offering tobacco and more. Jones recently retired from years as an Ojibwe language instructor at the University of Minnesota. He is a band member of Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation, located in the Treaty Three territory in northwestern Ontario.  He is the author of Daga Anishinaabemodaa: Let's Speak Ojibwe, an Ojibwe Word List and Phrase Book, illustrated by Aza Erdrich.