Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - Dan Jones (Part 2 of 2)

Spirit Lake, part of the St. Louis River ["Chi-gamii-ziibi"], showing Spirit Island that was purchased by the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa in 2011.
Credit James St. John [via Flickr]

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we continue our conversation with Dan Jones about many topics, including clans, elders, and geographical place names. Dan is from the Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation in Ontario and is an Anishinaabemowin ("Ojibwe language") teacher at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet, Minnesota. He also taught Ojibwe at UMD in the fall of 2016. He is also the twin brother of Dennis Jones, and the son of Nancy Jones, both of whom also have been guests on Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa.

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa is produced by KUMD and the Department of American Indian Studies at UMD, with funding provided in part by the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, and by The Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Ojibwe Stories
Dan Jones
Dennis Jones
Nancy Jones

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - Dan Jones (Part 1 of 2)

By Jan 5, 2017
James St. John [via Flickr]

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we have a conversation with Dan Jones about many topics, including clans, elders, and geographical place names. Dan is from the Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation in Ontario and is an Anishinaabemowin ("Ojibwe language") teacher at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet, Minnesota. He also taught Ojibwe at UMD in the fall of 2016. He is also the twin brother of Dennis Jones, and the son of Nancy Jones, both of whom also have been guests on Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa.

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - "The World Needs a Spiritual Way of Living."

By Dec 2, 2016
Courtney Celley/USFWS.

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we have a conversation with Dennis Jones about the 

Ojibwe language, naming ceremonies, offering tobacco and more. Jones recently retired from years as an Ojibwe language instructor at the University of Minnesota. He is a band member of Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation, located in the Treaty Three territory in northwestern Ontario.  He is the author of Daga Anishinaabemodaa: Let's Speak Ojibwe, an Ojibwe Word List and Phrase Book, illustrated by Aza Erdrich.

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - "I'm connected with all the living things around me."

By Sep 21, 2016
Greg Thompson/USFWS [via Flickr]

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we welcome back Nancy Jones, a respected elder from Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation near Fort Frances, Ontario.

She has worked for many years as a teacher and cultural advisor for schools and language revitalization programs in Ontario, Wisconsin and Minnesota.