Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - Dan Jones (Part 2 of 2)

On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we continue our conversation with Dan Jones about many topics, including clans, elders, and geographical place names. Dan is from the Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation in Ontario and is an Anishinaabemowin ("Ojibwe language") teacher at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet, Minnesota. He also taught Ojibwe at UMD in the fall of 2016. He is also the twin brother of Dennis Jones, and the son of Nancy Jones, both of whom also have been guests on Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa.

