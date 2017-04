35 down ... 165 to go.

Mentor Duluth's March Into Mentoring campaign netted them four more mentors than their goal of 35.

And that's exciting news, since around 200 kids are on a waiting list for a mentor, where they've been for a few months to a few years.

And the organization, founded in 1938 as the "Fatherless Boys Association" when most boys' fathers were away serving in World War II, is still looking for men as mentors, noting that boys wait on average twice as long for mentors as girls.