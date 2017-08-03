"Not just bounce back; bounce forward": Duluth already ahead of the curve on climate change

When the conversation turns to climate change, there's not much good or hopeful news.

And most people find the idea of global warming too big, too complicated, too wide-reaching - so instead of engaging, they just shut down.

Jodi Slick, founder and CEO of Ecolibrium3 here in Duluth, says the local level is where we have our best opportunities to address climate change.

And some of the skills we developed as a community in the aftermath of the 2012 floods - taking steps to address causes and adapting to changing conditions - means Duluth is already aheaad of the curve.