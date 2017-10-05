Northland has lost a champion for animals in need

KUMD's Forever Home feature has been on the air since the summer of 2010, and Contented Critters Animal Sanctuary in Makinen has been a part of it since the beginning.
We're saddened to learn of the passing of Faye Peters this past spring. Faye and her late husband Walter started Contented Critters at their home in Makinen over thirty years ago.
We will miss Faye's warmth, humor and her unmistakable Kentucky accent when she pronounced a featured pet "a good dawg." And we can only imagine the flood of animals there to greet her when she crossed the Rainbow Bridge.
Friends and volunteers plan to keep the doors of Contented Critters open.
"We are so sad to tell you that Faye passed away on April 18, 2017. We have lost a wonderful woman who dedicated her life to all creatures. Kind and hard working, she was one of a kind, a character to say the least. We are trying our best to fill her shoes, and keep the doors open at the shelter as we promised her before she passed away... We sure will miss her and do our very best." ~ from the Contented Critters home page