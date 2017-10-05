Northland has lost a champion for animals in need

KUMD's Forever Home feature has been on the air since the summer of 2010, and Contented Critters Animal Sanctuary in Makinen has been a part of it since the beginning.

We're saddened to learn of the passing of Faye Peters this past spring. Faye and her late husband Walter started Contented Critters at their home in Makinen over thirty years ago.

We will miss Faye's warmth, humor and her unmistakable Kentucky accent when she pronounced a featured pet "a good dawg." And we can only imagine the flood of animals there to greet her when she crossed the Rainbow Bridge.

Friends and volunteers plan to keep the doors of Contented Critters open.