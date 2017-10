If walls could talk ... Nopeming would probably have a lot to say.

Minnesota's first hospital for the care of tuberculosis patients opened in 1912 just outside of Duluth, and became a nursing home in the '50s before the place closed for good in 2002.

But the non-profit, Orison, that bought the abandoned facility in 2009 has been updating  security, and now they're ready to welcome the public: for tours, to film movies or to investigate the paranormal ...