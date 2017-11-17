Related Program: 
Northland Morning

"Never, ever play the 'what if?' game" - Survivor Day at UWS

By 1 hour ago

Eleni and Aletha Pinnow
Credit Eleni Pinnow

The Pinnow family broke some new ground when they wrote their daughter's obituary almost two years ago.

  "Aletha Meyer Pinnow, 31, of Duluth,  died from depression and suicide on Feb. 20, 2016."

And Aletha's sister, Eleni, has been breaking new ground herself as she deals, daily, with what she calls "a really, really different kind of grief."

And it's brought her to organizing the first Survivor Day at UWS, a chance for people who have been through a particular kind of hell to find -- and support each other.

Eleni has partnered with mental health organizations like NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and  NAMI-Douglas County, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to hold Survivors Day, and also groups like the Native Nations Student Organization and the Veterans and Nontraditional Student Center at UWS.  Suicide rates among Native people and veterans have been of long-term concern. 

