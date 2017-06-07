"Municipal admiration society:" drama, drama, drama between Duluth and Superior mayors

Non-profit theater and arts company Twin Ports Stage has been working for years to create an arts & event center in Superior.

The company – whose members are some of the area’s best known actors from both sides of the bridge - wants to find a suitable space in Superior and raise funds for renovation. Director Victoria Main came up with the idea of having the mayors perform together in the readers theater piece. Here at KUMD, we thought perhaps we'd stumbled on a chance for Drama (big "D") ... but alas, we were disappointed. It's just drama (small "d") and a fun working relationship.

Love Letters will be performed tomorrow night, June 8 at 7pm. The performance will be held at the Holden Fine Arts Center's Manion Theater on the UWS campus and will be followed by a Mayor's Reception in the Holden lobby.