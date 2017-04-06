Munger Trail to close shortly - sort of - for repairs and improvements

As Minnesotans gear up for the second of our two seasons (road construction), hikers, bikers, nature lovers and casual strollers prepare for the summer-long closing (any day now) of a five mile section of the Willard Munger State Trail between Grand Avenue and Becks Road in West Duluth.

As soon as spring road restrictions allow the DNR to move in the big equipment, they'll set to work repairing chunks of the trail still damaged from the 2012 floods. In addition, there are some new trail standards that will require some improvements to the trail.

The section of trail is scheduled to be shut down from mid-April to August to accommodate the work, but Marty Torgerson of the MN DNR says, where safety permits, they will re-open small sections of the trail for people to enjoy throughout the summer.

Updates on trail closings, reopenings, construction and improvements will be posted in the "Trail Notes" section here: