Mock crash at Cloquet High school makes it easier to "Speak Up"

Maybe you can forgive Cloquet High School student Christian Loeb for being just a little bit excited about his classmates seeing him "all bloodied up and fake bones coming out of me."

Especially since his classmates were freaked out after seeing him "injured" in a mock crash, designed to inspire that very reaction.

A Cloquet police officer checks on one of the "victims" of the mock crash. Cloquet fire fighters, Essentia Health, St. Luke's, Cloquet Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol were among the agencies that took part