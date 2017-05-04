Related Program: 
Mock crash at Cloquet High school makes it easier to "Speak Up"

Cloquet firefighters rescue "victims" of the mock crash at Cloquet High School. The event was designed to show the effects of distracted driving to students.
Maybe you can forgive Cloquet High School student Christian Loeb for being just a little bit excited about his classmates seeing him "all bloodied up and fake bones coming out of me."

Especially since his classmates were freaked out after seeing him "injured" in a mock crash, designed to inspire that very reaction.

