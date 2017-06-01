MN Reads: "You're Sending Me Where? Dispatches From Summer Camp" by Eric Dregni

Hello Mudda, hello Faddah

Here I am at Camp Grenada

Camp is very entertaining

And they say we'll have some fun if it stops raining

I went hiking with Joe Spivey

He developed poison ivy.

You remember Leonard Skinner

He got Ptomaine poisoning last night after dinner

Wait a minute, it's stopped hailing Guys are swimming, guys are sailing

Playing baseball, gee that's bettah

Muddah, Faddah kindly disregard this letter

Written by Allan Sherman, Lou Busch • Copyright © Get Songs Direct, Warner/Chappell Music, Inc

"Dregni" is Norwegian, not Italian; poison ivy really is a thing and how the worst day of a young boy's life became some of his best times ever.