Northland Morning

MN Reads: "You're Sending Me Where? Dispatches From Summer Camp" by Eric Dregni

Hello Mudda, hello Faddah
Here I am at Camp Grenada
Camp is very entertaining
And they say we'll have some fun if it stops raining

I went hiking with Joe Spivey
He developed poison ivy.
You remember Leonard Skinner
He got Ptomaine poisoning last night after dinner

Wait a minute, it's stopped hailing Guys are swimming, guys are sailing
Playing baseball, gee that's bettah
Muddah, Faddah kindly disregard this letter

Written by Allan Sherman, Lou Busch • Copyright © Get Songs Direct, Warner/Chappell Music, Inc

"Dregni" is Norwegian, not Italian; poison ivy really is a thing and how the worst day of a young boy's life became some of his best times ever.

MN Reads
"You're Sending Me Where?"
Eric Dregni
summer camp.
Italian

