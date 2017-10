Listen to Beth Dooley talk about food, and it's easy to understand how quickly you forget that it's food she's talking about.

"Food," she says, "is on the forefront of reversing so many of the things we're really concerned about right now: health, the environment, the economy ..."

Beth Dooley and author/activist Mary Dougherty will be speaking as part of Beth's From Farm to Fork tour, Sunday, October 8 in Duluth.