Related Program: 
Northland Morning

MN Reads: "Winds & Currents: Native Stories, Retold and Illustrated by Joan Henrik

By Sep 28, 2017

Art, architecture and culture flow into this story of the creation of a terrazzo floor; a creation, ultimately, to be stepped into, just just stepped upon.

MN Reads
Joan Henrik
Winds & Currents
DECC
AMSOIL Arena
terrazzo