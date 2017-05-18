Related Program: 
MN Reads: "Ten Plants That Changed Minnesota" by Mary Meyer and Susan Price

By May 18, 2017

Susan Price is tired of plants being just ... wallpaper for our lives.

She wants us to think about them: to recognize their importance, to set aside land for them, and to think about the people whose lives revolve around them

