Northland Morning

MN Reads: "Tales from the Warming" by Lorin R. Robinson

3 minutes ago

Tales from the Warming by Lorin R. Robinson
Credit Open Books

Our guest on this episode of MN Reads is Lorin R. Robinson, the author of Tales From The Warming published in 2017 by Open Books.

Combining scientific fact with narrative fiction, the book is a collection of 10 short stories set in the near future at different locations around the globe.  Robinson's characters struggle to manage, mitigate, or at least come to grips with inevitable change due to the effects of global warming in their environments.

MN Reads is produced at KUMD with funding provided in part by the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

