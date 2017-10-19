Related Program: 
MN Reads: "Seven Ways to Trick a Troll" by Lise Lunge-Larsen

The art of being in the "once upon a time" and in the "now" simultaneously, why you need the best of your humanity to defeat a troll, and why no Norwegian child ever wants to be called "a troll-kid."

MN Reads
Seven Ways to Trick A Troll
Lise Lunge-Larsen
