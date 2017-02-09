MN Reads: "Road to Ponemah: The Teachings of Larry Stillday" by Michael Meuers

Maybe "prophet" is too strong a word to describe Larry Stillday.

Maybe "prescient" is a better one.

When Larry Stillday died in May of 2014, he left behind a legacy as a spiritual teacher. Michael Meuers, a non-Native who worked for the Red Lake Band for over 20 years, found Stillday so poetic he just started writing down the things he said.

And at this time in history, Meuers says, Stillday's teachings, especially about the need to assimilate more with the "culture of the land," are even more important.