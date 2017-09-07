MN Reads: "Odd One Out" by Quinton Skinner

Our guest on this episode of MN Reads is Quinton Skinner, the author of Odd One Out, published in 2017 by Prospect Park Books. This novel, his third, starts with an abrupt awakening of three children in the night by their father who has found that their mother has deserted them. Their ensuing cross-country journey to find her reveals many more unanswered questions, some that take years to resolve.

