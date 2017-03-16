MN Reads: "Making Waves: Grassroots Feminism in Duluth and Superior" by Beth Bartlett

The wave of grassroots feminist organizing that built beginning in the late '70s had its origin in some unlikely places.

Women who immigrated to America from Finland - some of whom came alone - had had the right to vote since 1906, and they got right to work organizing and publishing a feminist newspaper.

The Anishinaabe had a long woman-centric tradition until the advent of the boarding schools, where women were honored in the society.

And then there's the lake and the wilderness. "It draws certain kinds of people," says author Beth Bartlett. "It's restorative."

Even KUMD had a part in the upswell of women's voices in the Northland.