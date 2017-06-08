Related Program: 
Northland Morning

MN Reads: "Deep Woods, Wild Water: A Memoir" by Douglas Wood

By

Credit University of Minnesota Press

Our guest on this episode of MN Reads is Douglas Wood, the author of Deep Woods, Wild Waters: A Memoir, published in 2017 by University of Minnesota Press.

The book is a personal and familial reflection on his lifelong connection to the promise and of nature.

Douglas Wood is the author of over thirty books including his well-known fable Old Turtle. His other new publication is the third in the Old Turtle series, Old Turtle Questions of the Heart.

MN Reads is produced at KUMD with funding provided in part by the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Tags: 
MN Reads
Douglas Wood
University of Minnnesota Press
Old Turtle

