MN Reads: "Deep Woods, Wild Water: A Memoir" by Douglas Wood

Our guest on this episode of MN Reads is Douglas Wood, the author of Deep Woods, Wild Waters: A Memoir, published in 2017 by University of Minnesota Press.

The book is a personal and familial reflection on his lifelong connection to the promise and of nature.

Douglas Wood is the author of over thirty books including his well-known fable Old Turtle. His other new publication is the third in the Old Turtle series, Old Turtle Questions of the Heart.

