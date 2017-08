Not what they've got on offer now, that's for sure.

Dr John Pastor has been at UMD 32 years, and in that time, has seen moose populations go from healthy to depleted.

But the quality of their habitat is only part of the picture - and the research - into what keeps moose populations healthy and able to bounce back from hard years.

Pastor's book does more than answer the question "what should a clever moose eat?"

It helps explain why we should care.