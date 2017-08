Our guest on this episode of MN Reads is Peter Geye, the author of Wintering, published in 2016 by Vintage Books. This novel, his third, revolves around the lives of Harry Eide, who has gone missing in the woods of Northern Minnesota, his son Gustav Eide, and their friend Berit Lovig.

