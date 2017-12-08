MN Ballet's Nutcracker- get a taste of this 'regional flavor'

Robert Gardner, director of the MN Ballet joins us today to talk about the upcoming performances of the Nutcracker. After 25 years of directing and using 3 different variations of the show, this performance is perfect for new and old audiences.

Go see the show and see if you can determine any differences from when you last saw it. Or, if this is your first time seeing the Nutcracker, sit back and enjoy the show.

The Nutcracker is performing this weekend, December 8 and 9 at 7pm and December 10 at 3pm at the DECC.

