Related Program: 
The Local

Mixtape Project 2 on The Local

By 1 minute ago

The Local host "Marv in the Mix" and Mixtape Project leadrer, Daniel Oyinloye
Credit Maija Jenson

Storytelling and music come together in The Mixtape Project 2 from Minnesota, artist, photographer, filmmaker and community organizer Daniel Oyinloye Daniel has spent 2017 working with boys at Duluth's Woodland Hills Youth and Family Services residential program, producing hip-hop a cretive avenue to introspection and personal growth. Learning the basics of storytelling and music mixing, these talented young men share their personal stories in this hip-hop Mixtape Project 2 and join Marv on The Local to talk about it. Check it out!

Mixtape Project 1

Daniel Oyinloye

Woodland Hills

Tags: 
Hip-hop
youth
Woodland Hills
Community
Arts and Music
The Local

Related Content

Mixtape Project on the Local

By Aug 28, 2017
Six young men wearing black t-shirts with their names on them standing with their backs to the camera and one man crouching in front facing the camera
Christine Dean for KUMD

Listen to our interview with Daniel Oyinloye and members of the Mixtape Project, a project to engage youth involved in a Woodland Hills program and give them the opportunity to write and record their own music inspired by their personal stories. They stopped by our studios on August 16, 2017, to talk with DJ TJ and share tracks from the project. You can hear the tracks mentioned in the interview and more here.

March to Dismantle Racism

By Oct 12, 2017
march to dismantle racism

The Duluth justice city coalition is hosting a march to dismantle the legacy of racism and build a community of peace this Saturday, October 14. Kim Young talked to us today and gave us details about the march.

The hope is to demand change within the community. 