Mixtape Project 2 on The Local

Storytelling and music come together in The Mixtape Project 2 from Minnesota, artist, photographer, filmmaker and community organizer Daniel Oyinloye Daniel has spent 2017 working with boys at Duluth's Woodland Hills Youth and Family Services residential program, producing hip-hop a cretive avenue to introspection and personal growth. Learning the basics of storytelling and music mixing, these talented young men share their personal stories in this hip-hop Mixtape Project 2 and join Marv on The Local to talk about it. Check it out!