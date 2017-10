Life House's new expansion is a ten-bed teen emergency shelter called The Loft.

The lack of affordable housing in Duluth plus misinformation - or no information - about why kids end up on the streets means there is still a gap between the number of kids with nowhere to go every night in Duluth (100 on average) and the number of beds available.

Lack of affordable housing ... and a lack of imagination? Life House director Maude Dornfeld says most people "can't imagine not loving their kids."