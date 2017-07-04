Minnesota's Ninja Warrior: drenched but not defeated

By 3 minutes ago

Angus, Roo and Johnny
Credit Roo Yori

Andrew "Roo" Yori might have been out but he's not down.

The Rochester man's sophomore appearance on the reality competition show American Ninja Warrior saw him triumph over obstacles like Floating Steps, Broken Pipes, Crank It Up .. only to be brought "low by the lache" on something called the Bar Hop.

If he's disappointed not to make it to the city finals as he did in his rookie year, 2016, though, he's not letting on.

The K-9 Ninja is back to working on endurance, trying to get some more "Ninja Warrior stuff" in the Rochester gyms where he trains, devoting himself to pitbull rescue and even turning part of his workout regimen into awareness-raising about the suicide rate among veterans.

More information about the 22 Pushup Challenge is available on Roo's Facebook page.

Information about veterans in crisis and where to go for help can be found at Veterans Crisis Line, 22 Kill, and locally, at 23rd Veteran.

Tags: 
Northland Morning Interviews
roo yori
K-9 Ninja
American Ninja Warrior
pitbulls
pitbull rescue
veterans
suicide
23rd Veteran

Related Content

Minnesota K9 Ninja brooks no obstacle to finding homes for homeless dogs

By Aug 30, 2016
Joshua Grenell. Used with permission.

Rochester's Andrew "Roo" Yori is no stranger to national attention.

Before the 39 year old lab technician at the Mayo Clinic became a finalist on NBC's American Ninja Warrior, he and his wife Clara adopted a pit bull mix dog from a Rochester shelter.

In 2006, Yori and Wallace the Pit Bull were named National Dog Agility Association's World Champions for flying disc.

Caring & Sharing: making it that much more significant

By Dec 13, 2016

By some accounts, every day, 22 veterans of our armed forces take their own lives.

Mike Waldron was almost one of them.

Until he became - and created - the 23rd Veteran.

Nearly Naked Ruck Marchers step out in long johns to combat PTSD

By Feb 22, 2017
Aimee Bandelin‎

The forecast says it will be sunny and 27 on Saturday.

For many people, the prospect of a ten mile hike, carrying a loaded pack and dressed only in long underwear would be, well ... depressing.

But for the Nearly Naked Ruck Marchers, the weight  they carry (a contribution of $10 equals one pound), represents the weight they carry in the battle against post-traumatic stress.